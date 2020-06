A WEEKLY TOPIC COMMENT FROM FACEBOOK NINEPATCH

“Do your close friends tend to be younger than or older than you?”

Nancyann (May ‘20) says, “Younger is my answer! I am fortunate to say my children, daughter-in -law and son-in-law are close friends.

I also am part of a Twelve Step Program and attend two groups. In one group, I have two close lady friends – one of whom I sponsor.

In the other group, we are all adult children of alcoholics which bonds us. We all experience love and support.

I am ‘senior’ to that group as well!”