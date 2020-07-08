NEW BOOKS ORDERED

I am still reading! I just ordered three new books through Doubleday Book Club. (I get one free for ordering two!) One is a mystery: John Grishams’s new, Camino Winds.

The other two are historical fiction. The Queen’s Secret is about Queen Elizabeth’s mother. The other is about the Lincoln Conspiracy of 1861. There’s another new book I am waiting to read: Lincoln on the Verge. It’s about his 1860 rail journey to Washington D.C. as a newly elected president.

Once the library is open again, I should get Dead Land by Sara Paretsky. I reserved it before this Covid 19 lockdown. I am eager to read it!

Kay (June ‘20) adds, “When I was in elementary school, I loved filling the library’s Summer Reading Program Card. Guess that’s where I got my love of books in general. I read lots of Nancy Drew mysteries and still love to read them!”