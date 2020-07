ANOTHER MYSTERY SERIES

I just finished a mystery! It’s called, Remembering the Dead and is written by Elizabeth J. Duncan. It’s set in Wales and includes some history.

The cover blurb says, “Amateur sleuth Penny Brannigan attends a dinner party at a posh country house–where a historic chair disappears and a waiter is murdered.”

The author has a series of murder mysteries readers may enjoy.

Muffin (June ‘20) adds, “I usually don’t read mysteries but this one was OK for a quick read.”