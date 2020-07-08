EIGHT MINUTES

Count them!

Long enough to make

Three pieces of toast,

Boil water for eggs,

Vacuum one room,

Give a short speech,

Make words for online

Scrabble—

Think about how long

Eight minutes is—

How painful

How we ask for medication

When pain is excruciating—

When there is no relief

Is why people gather,

Move in large crowds,

Asking for relief,

Protesting when there

Is no drug strong enough

To ease

Toothache left to rot,

Incision left open bleeding—

Eight minutes is a long

Time—

Our lungs do not have room for.

**

A HUG CHANGES THINGS

Between a police chief,

And

A protester:

Real arms surround

The clouded air

In a hug,

Speak without

Words –

A long-lasting photograph

To preserve

Whatever the future.

Exchanges like this

Count more than

Shouting crowds.

Something about a hug

Is

Genuine,

Conveys the kind of love,

Everyone can

Understand.

**

MOVING FORWARD

We are moving forward

Because we have to—

Words from Las Vegas re-opening.

Words for us all, from

Where we stand,

We move on because we have to.

We move on no matter who, what,

Where and what before,

Who are we now?

What now?

Gayle Bluebird (June ‘20) adds, “I think it was ‘eight (plus)’ minutes that affected me the most. How much you can do in eight minutes? Think about it! Then watching how this af-fected all of us, even other countries. Where we go from here, there will be changes. Just watching an officer hugging is where I think it starts. Compassion.”