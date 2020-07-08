Count them!
Long enough to make
Three pieces of toast,
Boil water for eggs,
Vacuum one room,
Give a short speech,
Make words for online
Scrabble—
Think about how long
Eight minutes is—
How painful
How we ask for medication
When pain is excruciating—
When there is no relief
Is why people gather,
Move in large crowds,
Asking for relief,
Protesting when there
Is no drug strong enough
To ease
Toothache left to rot,
Incision left open bleeding—
Eight minutes is a long
Time—
Our lungs do not have room for.
**
A HUG CHANGES THINGS
Between a police chief,
And
A protester:
Real arms surround
The clouded air
In a hug,
Speak without
Words –
A long-lasting photograph
To preserve
Whatever the future.
Exchanges like this
Count more than
Shouting crowds.
Something about a hug
Is
Genuine,
Conveys the kind of love,
Everyone can
Understand.
**
MOVING FORWARD
We are moving forward
Because we have to—
Words from Las Vegas re-opening.
Words for us all, from
Where we stand,
We move on because we have to.
We move on no matter who, what,
Where and what before,
Who are we now?
What now?
Gayle Bluebird (June ‘20) adds, “I think it was ‘eight (plus)’ minutes that affected me the most. How much you can do in eight minutes? Think about it! Then watching how this af-fected all of us, even other countries. Where we go from here, there will be changes. Just watching an officer hugging is where I think it starts. Compassion.”
