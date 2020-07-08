stitch by stitch we create our lives

Link To Us

This Month In Ninepatch

NINEPATCH FACEBOOK WEEKLY TOPIC COMMENTS » NINEPATCH FACEBOOK TOPICS for July 2020 Week 1: “The most daring thing I ever did was …” Week 2: “What the world needs is…” Week 3: “How long could you give up TV and or social media?” Week 4: “When did you last cry?” Week 5: “What’s your favorite dessert or treat?