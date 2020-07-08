 
NINEPATCH FACEBOOK TOPICS for July 2020

Week 1: “The most daring thing I ever did was …”

Week 2: “What the world needs is…”

Week 3: “How long could you give up TV and or social media?”

Week 4: “When did you last cry?”

Week 5: “What’s your favorite dessert or treat?

July 8th, 2020 | Category: 6. managing the house

