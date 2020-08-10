CAROLINE

Written by Sarah Miller, the expanded title of this book is, Caroline, Little House, Revisited.

In 1870, Caroline Ingalls and her family leave Wisconsin for a new life in Kansas’s Indian Territory. Caroline, her husband Charles and their daughters, Mary and Laura, head west. In adapting to this strange new place, Caroline must draw on wells of strength she does not know she possesses.

For over eighty years, generations have been enchanted by the adventures of Laura Ingalls Wilder in the Little House books and television series.

June Poucher (July ‘20) says, “I have enjoyed these stories.”