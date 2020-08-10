 
NINEPATCH FACEBOOK TOPICS for August 2020

Week 1: “Before I die, I hope that…

Week 2: “Something very few people know about me is…”

Week 3: “What I like best about television is…”

Week 4: “My biggest snack craving is for…”

