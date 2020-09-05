READING CONTINUES

Last month I finished reading Water for Elephants by Sarah Gruen. It is a surprising portrayal of life in a traveling circus in the Thirties. The emotional tale involves love, murder and a mute heroine, Rosie the Elephant. Love the book! Hard to put the book down. Well written and exciting all the way through.

Now I’m reading The Art of Racing in the Rain by Garth Stein. Enjoying it so far.

Another book I am read-ing is Healing Back Pain by John Sarno, MD. The doctor supports the idea of Tension Myoneural Syndrome, TMS is a harmless condition, caused by my repressed emotions. He states a lot or most of our pain is due to our anger or emotional state. He gives many examples of healing just with changing our thought patterns.

It has to do with the mind-body connection and heal-ing without drugs and surgery.

I believe in that concept.



Dottie (Aug.’20) adds an update, “I had three friends over last week which was nice. Each came on a different evening and each time the two of us sat outside on my deck. Nice change for me. Playing pickleball three times a week gives me physical exercise, laughs and fun interacting with friends. (It also exercises my brain.) My sister calls about every day. I am grateful. I still feel lonely at times due to having no hugs and no one to really share my life with. I can relate to the stress-hormone test on the pair of monkeys mentioned in Ninepatch.”

*