SMILE THOUGHTS

While a smile may be contagious,

Complimenting one can be precious!



Simon Stargazer III (Aug.’20) adds, “That boda-cious smile on “Pat” is courtesy of my wife. The caricature was done on one of our weekend visits to Gatlinburg summers ago. I might add that while a smile is beautiful, a discussion about it could be precious.



Here’s me and my wife Pat a few years so.



I might also say compli-menting a person’s smile almost always makes it become more expansive. I like to tell people that their smile is a small Gift and big Blessing from God. They deliver personally, and I thank them for it.”

