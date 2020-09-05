CHANGES AHEAD

Never think you are
Permanent
Where you are –
Life is a staircase on
Which you can fall,
But get up again,
Go on,
To the next
And to the next phase of Life.
I see once again
New horizons,
New visions looking out
Another window where
New flowers grow.
Stand ready,
Be ready to take
A new journey –
Answer to my prayer,
To keep safe, to travel
On as yet an unknown path,
Trusting what must be,
What is, where you go:
Ahead, unknown, unseen.
Gayle Bluebird (Aug.’20) adds, “Moving to North Carolina! Greensboro, where are my son and family, grand-children: Maya, Timothy, Lovely Lily and India. Planning had been in the works but sped up a bit due to unforeseen circum-stances to be explained later! Excited!”
