THE MONTHLY QUESTION -apr 2020 SMILE THOUGHTS » CHANGES AHEAD Never think you are Permanent Where you are – Life is a staircase on Which you can fall, But get up again, Go on, To the next And to the next phase of Life. I see once again New horizons, New visions looking out Another window where New flowers grow. Stand ready, Be ready to take A new journey – Answer to my prayer, To keep safe, to travel On as yet an unknown path, Trusting what must be, What is, where you go: Ahead, unknown, unseen. Gayle Bluebird (Aug.’20) adds, “Moving to North Carolina! Greensboro, where are my son and family, grand-children: Maya, Timothy, Lovely Lily and India. Planning had been in the works but sped up a bit due to unforeseen circum-stances to be explained later! Excited!”