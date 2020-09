THE MONTHLY QUESTION -apr 2020

Our April 2020 question, “If you could wear a button with a maximum of five words describing your outlook on life, what would it say?” brought several responses. Following is another.

Kay (Aug.’20) sent us this button!

The old question, “What specific subject do you know better than another subject?” will continue and a new query will join it, “If you had to change your first name, what would you choose as your new name?”