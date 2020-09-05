NINEPATCH FACEBOOK TOPICS

 
For September 2020:
Week 1: “If you could change anything about the way you were raised, what would it be?”
Week 2: “Do you speak more than one language? If so, what is/are it/they?”
Week 3: “The most useless thing in the house is…”
Week 4: “When I have time to myself on a rainy day, I like to…”
Week 5: “My favorite season is…”


*


A FEW COMMENTS FROM
FACEBOOK:


“Something very few people know about me is…”
Liz/Moascar: “I am a nocturnal brucist.” DVL: “I always was a good swimmer, still fairly good for my age!” Dottie: “I taught private and group accordion lessons.”

