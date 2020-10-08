«  
  »

FORUM oct 2020

Dear Malaina,

I loved the images of your porch! I, too, like to hang out in my outside area. I have not been as productive with plants though. I am shaded by three hanging geraniums.

Liz

Liz/Moascar (See also her letter to the editor

October 8th, 2020 | Category: 6. managing the house

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  