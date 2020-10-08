STEREOTYPING

Recently I was watching some really good commercials about the dangers of racial stereotyping. They got me to thinking about my own life. I came to the realization that – as a friend puts it – “I’ve got that T-Shirt.” I’ve dealt with stereo-typing as long as I can remember.

It’s true that many people on the autistic spectrum do struggle with things. However, some will hear the word “Au-tism” or “Aspergers Syndrome” and almost immediately they want to jump to the “Syndrome” (the behavioral part) without getting to know the person. Strangers assume an autistic person 1) takes meds, 2) throws tantrums and hurts people, 3) doesn’t know how to have a relationship with God, and 4) needs to be healed by Jesus Christ.

These assumptions are not true of us all. As a person on the autistic spectrum, I do take an antidepressant. (Not so unus-ual in our culture these days.) However, I do not throw tan-trums and have never hurt any-one. Moreover, I have a good relationship with God and therefore I do not need to be healed!

Bookworm (Aug.’20) adds, “I do have some sensory issues. For instance, because of my sensitive skin, I have trouble in this Covid 19 age wearing a mask. I am also sensitive to different types of foods and their textures including liver and – when I was a little kid – oatmeal. (Over the years, I’ve learned to embrace and appreciate oatmeal!)”