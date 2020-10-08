WHY SLEEP MATTERS

I’m plodding through a book called Why Sleep Matters by Matthew Walker. (I’m plodding because there is an abundance of detailed science in the book that I find tedious. I’m skim-ming through some of that.)

The book is of interest to me because I have read books about how to sleep but never successfully implemented the recommended practices. Now I have information about what activities the brain is going through in sleep stages. It is serious stuff.

I have good reason to work on my sleep habits in an effort to get at least seven hours of uninterrupted sleep. So far, I haven’t made much progress. But I also know I can’t undo years of sleeplessness by changing a few habits in a short time.

Elaine (Sept.’20) adds, “Matthew Walker has a short TedX talk that might interest you if you have any sleep issues.”