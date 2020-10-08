A NONFICTION READ

I’m reading Bryan Stevenson’s book, Just Mercy, A Story of Justice and Redemp-tion. This true story is about a falsely accused capital murder case and an African American man Stevenson defended as an attorney.

Traveling, observing and reading about different cultures and people is a gift. I think it has improved my life and made me more aware and conscious.

I like to evolve and I have trouble understanding those who choose to remain unchanged.

Linda Rosenthal (Sept.’20) adds, “The world is a wonder and I feel more secure in accepting the darker side of humanity. Choosing not to see it is not an option for me, even if I don’t like my part in it.”