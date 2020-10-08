OUR MONTHLY QUESTION

Our July-August ques-tion, “When did you last sing to yourself and what was it?” brought a comment from Nancyann (Sept. ‘20).

She said, “One night in recent months I was going to sleep and happened to remember my repertoire of lullabies. As the older of several children, they were melodies I learned as a young girl. One was ‘Lullaby and goodnight…’ Another was ‘Sleep, oh wee one sleep… moonbeams…see who comes to three on dancing feet…the milky way….’ I also learn a French aria lullaby when I was taking singing lessons as a preteen. ‘Cache dans cet asile… dor, dor.’ (Sleep, sleep.)

I mostly sang the music to myself, just sticking in the words as I remember them.

Due to the CVOID 19 pandemic I am missing singing in our church choir.”

REVISITING A FIVE-WORD OUTLOOK ON LIFE

Following is another comment on our April 2020 Monthly Question topic from Kay (See her book comment.) It is regarding one’s five-word comment on life. She writes:

In 1933, Franklin Roosevelt was elected the thirty-second president of the United States. His campaign slogan was, “Happy Days Are Here Again.”

Perhaps in a few months when everything is again “open” and we don’t hear “Coronavirus” mentioned daily, it can be resaid: “Happy Days Are Here Again!”

OUR MONTHLY QUESTION

DVL (Also see his comments in LETTERS) has a few words in response to our “What specific subject do you know better than another subject?” He says, “I always preferred history over all other subjects in school. I’m not an expert on any subject but history would be my strong suit.”

FROM FACEBOOK NINEPATCH:

Following are several responses from the earlier topic,

“What does the world need?”

Gail (Apr.’20) says, “Love is the answer! I’m usually blocking love, both giving and receiving, because I get in the way. When I step back and let go, I’m often rewarded with understanding that my ego and fear are getting in the way. My belief is that God loves us equally. I’m no better and no worse than anyone else, but I’m responsible for my own peace of mind; therefore, I need to do my best to understand where the other is coming from. It works – from my own experience. Compassion for others always does.”

Linda Rosenthal (Sept.’20) replies, “Love and mental health.”

Lynn D. (July ‘20) says, “Same-ness/ similarity. We are all Earth’s creatures and no one species or individual has the ‘right’ to judge ‘who’ or ‘what’ is ‘right’ or ‘wrong.’ If we were to awake from this dream of difference and recognize that every plant, animal and even the Earth itself is a living creature, that we are all interconnected and interdependent, we would no more be able to harm our neighbor than we would ourselves.”

Simon Stargazer III (Sept.’20) answers, “A safe place to rest your head and recuperate…”

Georgene (Sept.’20) says, “Common sense and kindness.”

