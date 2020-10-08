stitch by stitch we create our lives

Link To Us

This Month In Ninepatch

OUR MONTHLY QUESTION » POEM FOR DRIVERS GOING DOWN THE HIGHWAY NAMED “BATTLEGROUND” I play “lane switch” With a big long-haul truck, With a “No Manners” driver. I try to squeeze in his lane, He lurches ahead leaving me “No room” in between, The road narrowed for road- Work- ahead, What to do? I have all the qualifications For senior-slow driver, Sticking always to the right lane, But when the road narrows, My mind has not enough Room for all the twists and turns. I finally head home on roads Unknown, following my nose East and North – The good news is all the Papers are in – To a senior community, With Rocking-Chaired patio, Where I can sing a contented Song – Leave the car in the parking Lot, Just satisfied to be alive, With No roadblocks or traffic lights. Nothing impeding. Gayle Bluebird (Sept.’20) adds, “My driving days are limited. Best not drive on highways and only near home. (In this case my grand-daughter’s home.) When I move to a senior community end of this month, I will have much less need to drive. Just part of slowing down in a fast-paced world.” *