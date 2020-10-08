 
POEM FOR DRIVERS GOING DOWN THE HIGHWAY NAMED “BATTLEGROUND”

I play “lane switch”

With a big long-haul truck,

With a “No Manners” driver.

I try to squeeze in his lane,

He lurches ahead leaving me

No room” in between,

The road narrowed for road-

Work- ahead,

What to do?

I have all the qualifications

For senior-slow driver,

Sticking always to the right lane,

But when the road narrows,

My mind has not enough

Room for all the twists and turns.

I finally head home on roads

Unknown, following my nose

East and North –

The good news is all the

Papers are in –

To a senior community,

With Rocking-Chaired patio,

Where I can sing a contented

Song –

Leave the car in the parking

Lot,

Just satisfied to be alive,

With

No roadblocks or traffic lights.

Nothing impeding.

Gayle Bluebird (Sept.’20) adds, “My driving days are limited. Best not drive on highways and only near home. (In this case my grand-daughter’s home.) When I move to a senior community end of this month, I will have much less need to drive. Just part of slowing down in a fast-paced world.”

