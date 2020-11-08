OTHER LIBRARIES

In addition to buying books and using the public library, I also check books out of a nearby local community center’s library.

Recently, I checked out three books in the “Million Dollar Mysteries” series. The five books are written by Mindy Starns Clark. In order, the titles are:

A Penny for your Thoughts

Don’t Take Any Wooden Nickels

A Dime a Dozen

A Quarter for a Kiss

The Buck Stops Here.

I found books two, three and four there. I was disappointed that the other two were not in the library. (The series is no longer being printed.)

I was delighted that our local used and new bookstore was able to get me a good hardback of books one and five!

That local bookstore is a blessing!



Kay (Oct.’20) adds, “When I finish books, I recycle them to a friend who thinks I am her reference librarian for reading!”