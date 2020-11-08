«  
  »

MORE PERSONAL BOOKS I HAVE READ


Following is a second list of books I liked the looks of and bought. I also read these while our public library was closed a few months ago.
The books passed my first assessment when I purchased them. They passed another test, too: I liked them enough to list for you!
1.The Men in My Life by Patricia
Bosworth (A memoir/
author who recently died of
COVID-19.)

  1. Long Black Veil by Jennifer
    Finney Boylan
  2. Alternate Side by Anna
    Quindlen
  3. Shock by Robin Cook
  4. Darkest Fear by Harlan
    Coben
  5. How Hard Can It Be?
    by Allison Pearson
  6. Those Who Save Us
    by Jenna Blum.
    Of the list above, I think Those Who Save Us was my favorite – but it’s not an easy book to read since it takes place in Germany during WWII.
    Amazingly, it’s the author’s first book!
    Chantal (Oct.’20) adds, “Two books I recently did read from the public library were by Anthony Doerr: Four Seasons in Rome and About Grace. Doerr also wrote one of my favorite books ever: All the Light We Cannot See. Beautifully written!”

November 8th, 2020 | Category: 4. instructions

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  