MORE PERSONAL BOOKS I HAVE READ

Following is a second list of books I liked the looks of and bought. I also read these while our public library was closed a few months ago.
The books passed my first assessment when I purchased them. They passed another test, too: I liked them enough to list for you!
1.The Men in My Life by Patricia
Bosworth (A memoir/
author who recently died of
COVID-19.)
- Long Black Veil by Jennifer
Finney Boylan
- Alternate Side by Anna
Quindlen
- Shock by Robin Cook
- Darkest Fear by Harlan
Coben
- How Hard Can It Be?
by Allison Pearson
- Those Who Save Us
by Jenna Blum.
Of the list above, I think Those Who Save Us was my favorite – but it’s not an easy book to read since it takes place in Germany during WWII.
Amazingly, it’s the author’s first book!
Chantal (Oct.’20) adds, “Two books I recently did read from the public library were by Anthony Doerr: Four Seasons in Rome and About Grace. Doerr also wrote one of my favorite books ever: All the Light We Cannot See. Beautifully written!”
