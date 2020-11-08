A HISTORICAL QUESTION

Just finished reading a book by Roger Manuel and Hendrich Frankel, first published in 1965. The book was Heinrich Himmler-The Sinister Life of the Head of the S.S. and Gestapo.
I always have been intrigued by the Nazi government of Germany. I was curious about pre-World War II Germany. Compared to other nations in Europe, the people were predominately Christian. From 1920 to 1945, they became far advanced in medicine, science, engineering and weapon technology.
How could these smart, Christian German people blindly follow Hitler to their destruction?
The book gave insight into how Himmler rose to be second in power to Adolf Hitler.
DVL (Oct.’20) says, “Actually I have no better understanding of how the German people could follow Hitler, although many did – and not to their credit.”
