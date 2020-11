stitch by stitch we create our lives

Mother nature needs time – Uninterrupted,

And lots of it.

Simon Stargazer III (Oct.’20) adds, “On further consideration, I find that Mother Nature is extremely efficient. Every time I turn or look around, I see evidence that she has been quietly working to encroach on the progress of civilization. I’ll have to keep a watchful eye and steady work to stay ahead. She is relentless.”