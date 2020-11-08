A SHARING TOPIC – nov 2020

Better late than never! I am just getting around to commenting on an August 2020, week four FACEBOOK question, “My biggest snack craving is for…”
Nancyann (Oct.’20) says, “My biggest snack craving is Jiffy Creamy Peanut Butter and Ritz crackers. To keep the crackers fresh longer, I buy the eight fresh stacks box. I stock up when I see a Buy One Get One Free (BOGO) offer.
While they last, I eat one cracker stack with peanut butter a day! (I might count it as lunch, or maybe an evening snack.)”
Nancy adds, “It was a nice surprise to recently discover my cravings are rare these days.”
Our "old" question," "If you could change your first name, what would you choose as your new name?" will continue and a new one will join it, "What task do you often put off until tomorrow that you should do
