FACEBOOK GROUP SHARING nov 2020



Following is a trio of comments to one of our weekly topics: “When I have time to myself on a rainy day, I like to…”

Gail (Oct.’20) said, “Rain on the roof used to be a comforting sound, but I don’t hear it so much anymore. I try to block out gray rainy days with baking, reading or writing notes.”

Dottie (Oct.20) added, “Listening to rain fall on the roof is something for me to try. It could be a form of meditation!

Fred (July ‘20) commented, “It’s been a long time since I’ve actually

felt like I had time to myself. Children and grandchildren are time sinks. I wouldn’t wish it otherwise, but it would feel good to once in a while feel on top of the curve.”



OUR NINEPATCH FACEBOOK TOPICS for November 2020:

Week 1: “What do you like best about your life?”

Week 2: “Who did you meet this year that surprised or delighted you?”

Week 3: “Of all wild animals, I like best the _ because__.”

Week 4: “A famous person who made a big impression on me is…”

Week 5: “What is a