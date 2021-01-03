ANOTHER SERIES!

I’ve been reading more books I found at the Senior Center Library. I discovered another series: Patchwork Mysteries! I found five titles there and have read them all.

These cozy mysteries were first written starting in 2010 as part of Guidepost book. A quilt fin and a mystery are always involved. Here’s a beginning list:

1. Family Patterns by Kristin Eckhart

2. Time to Share by Jo Ann Brown

3. Muslin Mystery by Vera Dodge

4. Timeless Treasures by Cara Putman

5. Homespun Holiday by Kelly Ann Riley

If, they are available, I’ll enjoy hunting for other titles in this series!

Kay (Dec.’20) reports, “We celebrated Thanksgiving with all of our family present. This has not happened in a number of years!”