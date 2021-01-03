ADULT FANTASY

Something occurred which usually never happens. I began a book from a “general fiction” section of the library.

I read thirty-five or so pages and just put it aside. I started a different book. It was not “general fiction,” it was “fantasy.”

I just can’t get on board with the fantasy other than the Harry Potter books and some similar children’s books.

For some reason, I don’t care for adult fantasy.

Chantal (See her letter.) adds. “I have read some really good young-adult fiction, though.”