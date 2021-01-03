HOW LIFE CHANGES

Like shifting winds,
As if a hurricane
Hits you,
You always know HARD TIMES will
Pass,
Those fleeting thoughts,
Those temporary fears,
Those contradictions,
You can almost feel,
The turning of one
Position,
To another,
The way it happens,
Is a smile, a word said,
A compliment not expected,
Taking a good look at what
You already know,
What you already have,
The fondness of friends,
The nearness of
Availability,
Nearness close by,
Always know what you
Have stored away,
You can pull out for
Rainy days –
Or threats of hurricanes,
So easy we are,
If we only knew,
Put good memories
In front of you
Smile
While rocking in a good
Rocking Chair –
The only word I want
To spread Today
To myself and to you
Is “Smile.”
Gayle Bluebird (Dec.’20) “If you have had to move in your senior years you probably know it is not easy. In this poem I am telling myself it will get easier, new friends will be made, some-one will smile at me, someone will compliment me. Perhaps this will resonate with you. Maybe you too have a life change ahead; May it be happy with little stress.”
Leave a Reply