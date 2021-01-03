stitch by stitch we create our lives

OUR MONTHLY QUESTION LIONS » HOW LIFE CHANGES Like shifting winds, As if a hurricane Hits you, You always know HARD TIMES will Pass, Those fleeting thoughts, Those temporary fears, Those contradictions, You can almost feel, The turning of one Position, To another, The way it happens, Is a smile, a word said, A compliment not expected, Taking a good look at what You already know, What you already have, The fondness of friends, The nearness of Availability, Nearness close by, Always know what you Have stored away, You can pull out for Rainy days – Or threats of hurricanes, So easy we are, If we only knew, Put good memories In front of you Smile While rocking in a good Rocking Chair – The only word I want To spread Today To myself and to you Is “Smile.” Gayle Bluebird (Dec.’20) “If you have had to move in your senior years you probably know it is not easy. In this poem I am telling myself it will get easier, new friends will be made, some-one will smile at me, someone will compliment me. Perhaps this will resonate with you. Maybe you too have a life change ahead; May it be happy with little stress.”