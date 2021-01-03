OUR MONTHLY QUESTION

Our December question: “If you started a magazine, what would you call it and what would be in it?” will continue, and a new one joins in for your consideration: “Do you dream? If so, tell one of your memorable ones. If not, tell what you would like to dream about!”

In regard to December’s question about starting a magazine, DVL (See his book re-view in INSTRUCTIONS.) wrote this, “In big bold four-inch letters on cover would be

W. T. F. Underneath in small print would be, ‘Where’re The Facts?’ (I would make the name of the magazine LARGE so older people would not have to find their reading or magnifying glasses.)

The content would be political. If possible, for the first two issues I would like to interview former living presidents. I would want the men to sit down together with my staff for in-person interviews!”