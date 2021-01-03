FROM THE NINEPATCH FACEBOOK PAGE

Following are a few December 2020 comments from our Facebook page.

Week One: “I was raised to believe…”

Georgene (Oct.’20): “I was raised to believe “My house… my rules!” (It was Dad’s house.)”

**

Gail (Dec.’20): “If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.”

**

Frances Fritzie (Editor)

“Easy-peasy! I was trained to believe if I made the ‘right’ choices and ‘behsved myself’ my life would be GOOD!”

**

Week Two: “I took a risk when…”

Simon Stargazer (Dec.’20) “When I changed jobs. Each time I learned something new and valuable. Same with marriages. The Covenant of marriage works better when one accepts, cherishes and practices it always. Since both my wife and I have previous marriages, I am reminded of a saying by famous coach of the Green Bay Packers Vince Lombari who said, ‘Practice doesn’t make perfect…perfect practice does.’”

**

Week Three: Our sharing topic for the third week of December 2020 is, “Do you ever rehearse what you are going to say on the phone? If yes, give an example.”

Cathie (Feb. ‘19)

“I don’t. Maybe I should.”

**

Dottie (See her letter in AROUND THE FRAME) “Yes. I just did so today as I had a phone conference regarding my son who is in a nursing home. I wrote down the main topics I wanted to discuss.”