ABOUT CLOSING OUR CORPORATION

January 2021 is the first Ninepatch issue that I have published and mailed without funds from our corporation.
When we closed the Ninepatch corporation at the end of 2020, funds remaining had to be donated to other 501C3 (religious/educational) non-profit organizations. Previously, these funds were carried over to the new year and paid our expenses until new donations arrived.
Georgene (our treasurer) and I are the two remaining corporate board members. We have agreed to choose three non-profits for our funds. After we reconcile the 2020 financial books, I will send those tax record donation letters.
When our 2020 Ninepatch taxes are filed, the corporation paperwork should be completely finished.
Frances Fritzie, Editor
