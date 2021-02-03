NEW YEAR 2021

Just a few hours
Away—
Wondering if the
Ball will drop,
Whether people
Will kiss when
The clock strikes
The midnight hour.
I never wait up,
And have no one
To kiss,
Tsk, Tsk,
My limbs react
Slowly,
Some days I am
Truly a mess—
I think of people
With no one near,
Or who’s
Pocketbook
Is torn—
Whose efforts at
Living
Has reached as far
As living can go—
I was sure I had an
Article to write about
Loneliness,
When most everything
Is masked,
And when we barely see
Who is,
Who isn’t,
But I didn’t.
The words would not
Have the required space
Between them,
All of my friends would
Call me a rule-breaker
Rebuking science.
Actually, the most positive
I could offer,
Would be to follow my
Grandchildren’s wisdom:
Yesterday ice
Skating,
The day before mountain
Climbing—
Most recommended
Would be long
Walks,
Even during quarantine’s
Restrictiveness,
Fresh air is free—
This new year will
Happen,
But not anyone is
Feeling blissful.
Gayle Bluebird (See her “Resolutions” in FABRICS.)
