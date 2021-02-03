stitch by stitch we create our lives

Link To Us

This Month In Ninepatch

OUR MONTHLY QUESTION READING ABOUT THE WHITE HOUSE » NEW YEAR 2021 Just a few hours Away— Wondering if the Ball will drop, Whether people Will kiss when The clock strikes The midnight hour. I never wait up, And have no one To kiss, Tsk, Tsk, My limbs react Slowly, Some days I am Truly a mess— I think of people With no one near, Or who’s Pocketbook Is torn— Whose efforts at Living Has reached as far As living can go— I was sure I had an Article to write about Loneliness, When most everything Is masked, And when we barely see Who is, Who isn’t, But I didn’t. The words would not Have the required space Between them, All of my friends would Call me a rule-breaker Rebuking science. Actually, the most positive I could offer, Would be to follow my Grandchildren’s wisdom: Yesterday ice Skating, The day before mountain Climbing— Most recommended Would be long Walks, Even during quarantine’s Restrictiveness, Fresh air is free— This new year will Happen, But not anyone is Feeling blissful. Gayle Bluebird (See her “Resolutions” in FABRICS.)