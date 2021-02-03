«  
NEW YEAR 2021

Just a few hours

Away—

Wondering if the

Ball will drop,

Whether people

Will kiss when

The clock strikes

The midnight hour.

I never wait up,

And have no one

To kiss,

Tsk, Tsk,

My limbs react

Slowly,

Some days I am

Truly a mess—

I think of people

With no one near,

Or who’s

Pocketbook

Is torn—

Whose efforts at

Living

Has reached as far

As living can go—

I was sure I had an

Article to write about

Loneliness,

When most everything

Is masked,

And when we barely see

Who is,

Who isn’t,

But I didn’t.

The words would not

Have the required space

Between them,

All of my friends would

Call me a rule-breaker

Rebuking science.

Actually, the most positive

I could offer,

Would be to follow my

Grandchildren’s wisdom:

Yesterday ice

Skating,

The day before mountain

Climbing—

Most recommended

Would be long

Walks,

Even during quarantine’s

Restrictiveness,

Fresh air is free—

This new year will

Happen,

But not anyone is

Feeling blissful.

Gayle Bluebird (See her “Resolutions” in FABRICS.)

