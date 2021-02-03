COMMENTS FROM OUR Facebook

January 2021
Week one topic: “What made you happy in 2020?”
Dottie (Jan.’21) lists:“My granddaughters and family delivering homemade cheesecake and later a carrot cake to my door (See above) as well as a Thanksgiving meal. Calls from my sister, brother and granddaughter, Zoom meetings and can’t forget pickleball which I played outside until mid-December! I am grateful.”
Liz/Moascar (Jan..’21) lists: “Hiking with my friends and finding new places in the neighborhood to explore by foot helped me keep my sanity in 2020!” *
Week three topic: “What do you hope for in 2021?”
Elaine (Jan.’21) “I hope for peace for our country and good-bye Covid19.”
Georgene(Jan.’21) “I hope for my husband’s continued good response to recent medication and an end to Covid19 restrictions.”
