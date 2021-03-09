THE BULLEY PULPIT

I finally finished reading the 752 pages of The Bulley Pulpit, Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft and the Golden Age of Journalism by Doris Kearns Goodwin. (After the book proper came 139 pages of notes!)

The author went into great detail about the lives of President Roosevelt & President Taft. He also included the lives of the young high-minded journalists of McClures Magazine: John Phillips, Lincoln Steffens, Roy Baker, Ida Tar Bell, William White. They were all guided by the owner, Sam McClure.

The story tells how Roosevelt and Taft became friends, parted ways and, toward the end of Roosevelt’s life, reconciled. Through their efforts they made great strides for the betterment of ordinary people.

Hard to believe two men w/such different out looks and temperaments could be friends. Maybe it started due to both being born into wealthy well- educated families!

DVL (Feb.’21) adds, “On a humorous note I learned a neat trivia fact. For a political dinner in Atlanta, Georgia for Taft, the cook used a hundred opossums and fed six hundred people! I’m guessing heavy on the potatoes, light on the opossums!”

Editor’s note about the title: The word “Bulley” had a positive meaning a hundred -some years ago, not the negative meaning of today. Theodore Roosevelt was a fighter, literally and figuratively. He was proud of his accomplishments as well as his ideas. As President he had the pulpit to lecture the whole country, hence the title.

