RECOMMENDED READING

Following is a recent list of four books I recommend to Ninepatch readers:

1.What Was Good About Today by Carol Kruckeberg. This is the story of the loving tender care the author gave to her dying eight-year-old daughter.

2.We Are Our Mother’s Daughters by Cokie Roberts. An interesting memoir.

3.Caroline by Sarah Miller. The story of Charles and Caroline Ingalls, told in Caroline’s inner voice.

4.Falling from Horses by Molly Gloss. The story of a young man’s experience riding horses in the western movies.

June Poucher (Jan.’21) adds: “These are books I really enjoyed.”

