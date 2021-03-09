READING OLD NINEPATCH ISSUES

While looking back through earlier issues of Ninepatch I paused on a couple of book comments. Back in 2012, M. Joan listed books she had read. Looking at her list I realized I, too, had read Alex Haley’s Roots and John Griffin’s Black Like Me and also Alan Paton’s Cry the Beloved Country. Until I saw that reader’s list, I never heard anyone else I knew speak of reading those books.

It was an affirmation. I am not alone in my reading interests.

Nancyann

Nancyann (Feb.’21) adds, “I can think of only two books I started but quit in disgust and disinterest. They were J.D. Salinger’s Catcher in the Rye and Anthony Burgess’s dystopian novel Clockwork Orange.”

