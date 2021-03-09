stitch by stitch we create our lives

COMMENTS FROM OUR FEBRUARY NINEPATCH Kindnes » FIFTEEN MINUTES Our Great Room: A clinic for immunizations. Waiting for fifteen minutes After a pin prick on my Upper arm – Nothing to be alarmed About. I am better able To smile – To think future! I have high hopes The news will change, COVID graphs turn down – Oh! Ahead the world Will celebrate – And Me? I still go to thrift stores, Look for bargains, Wearing a mask Not as disguise But for protection mostly for others. Gayle Bluebird (Feb.’21) adds, “The COVID 19 virus leaves many of us at a stand-still with not much to talk about or get excited about. A lot of people in my senior residence don’t come out of their apartments. But the day for getting the vaccines brought everybody down to the Great Room, all with hopes for a brighter future.” *