Our Great Room:
A clinic for immunizations.
Waiting for fifteen minutes
After a pin prick on my
Upper arm –
Nothing to be alarmed
About.
I am better able
To smile –
To think future!
I have high hopes
The news will change,
COVID graphs turn down –
Oh! Ahead the world
Will celebrate –
And Me? I still go to thrift stores,
Look for bargains,
Wearing a mask
Not as disguise
But for protection mostly for others.
Gayle Bluebird (Feb.’21) adds, “The COVID 19 virus leaves many of us at a stand-still with not much to talk about or get excited about. A lot of people in my senior residence don’t come out of their apartments. But the day for getting the vaccines
brought everybody down to the Great Room, all with hopes for a brighter future.”
*
