FIFTEEN MINUTES

Our Great Room:

A clinic for immunizations.

Waiting for fifteen minutes

After a pin prick on my

Upper arm –

Nothing to be alarmed

About.

I am better able

To smile –

To think future!

I have high hopes

The news will change,

COVID graphs turn down –

Oh! Ahead the world

Will celebrate –

And Me? I still go to thrift stores,

Look for bargains,

Wearing a mask

Not as disguise

But for protection mostly for others.

Gayle Bluebird (Feb.’21) adds, “The COVID 19 virus leaves many of us at a stand-still with not much to talk about or get excited about.  A lot of people in my senior residence don’t come out of their apartments. But the day for getting the vaccines

brought everybody down to the Great Room, all with hopes for a brighter future.

