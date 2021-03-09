COMMENTS FROM OUR FEBRUARY NINEPATCH

FACEBOOK PAGE

Week One Topic: “If you could visit any country in the world, which would you choose and why?”

Georgene (Feb.’21) said, “My husband was in Germany after his tour in Vietnam. I was there after graduating high school. WE would like to go back together, maybe on the Viking Cruise boat that travels the Rhine River.”

**

Gail (See her article this issue.) said,” It used to be Peru. I wanted to hike to Machu Picchu, but my hiking days are over. Now, I’d like to visit Italy and experience the light in Tuscany, see Venice and the Italian Alps.”

**

DVL (See his book review.) said, “While I would like to travel to the land of my ancestors, Wales and Ireland, in the end I would choose Australia. I want to see the Outback. I’ve always been fascinated by desolate places.”

**

Elaine (See her letter.) said, “I’d like to see more of our country, including the Northwest and the North-Northeast. I’d like to spend additional time in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco and specifically Washington D.C. (Maybe not right now, though.) Destinations also on my list to see are: Savannah, Ashville, Austin and Charleston, SC.”

*