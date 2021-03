MARCH 2021 NINEPATCH FACEBOOK TOPICS

Week One: “If you could have any superhero’s special power, what hero would you choose and which power?”

Week Two: “What advice are you glad you ignored and who gave it?”

Week Three: “What’s your favorite fast-food meal and from which restaurant?”

Week Four: “If I want to congratulate a friend, I do this:

I ___.”

Week Five: “I never leave home without ___.”

*