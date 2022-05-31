Plants will turn your lounge into a living room. Style a side table with greenery, like a bushy Boston fern like Bertie or a leafy peace lily like Pippa. Fidel the fiddle-leaf fig will handsomely frame your sofa, while a trailing pothos like Lizzie, Rapunzel or David will bring your shelves to life.

Add pops of colour with a fractured pot, or keep things neutral and let your plants do the talking with neutral ceramic or clay pots.

Shop the look below.