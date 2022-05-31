 Pot icon Lock Magnify glass Sun Icon Sun Icon Half Sun Icon Full Rain Cover Partial Rain Cover No Rain Cover Lots of Wind Some Wind No Wind Left arrow Tick Down arrow Close cross Filter Close Shopping Bag Shopping bag - full Filter Light Lot Filter Light Some Filter Light shade Filter Living Room Filter Bathroom Filter Bedroom Filter Hallway Filter Kitchen Filter Study Filter Height Small Filter Height Medium Filter Height Tall Filter Height Tiny Filter Size Extra Small Filter Size Small Filter Size Medium Filter Size Large Filter Size Extra Large Filter Size Extra Extra Large Filter Size Extra Extra Extra Large Filter Wind Windy Filter Wind No Wind Filter colour blue Filter colour charcoal Filter colour brown Filter colour cream Filter colour green Filter colour grey Filter colour orange Filter colour pink Filter colour white Filter colour yellow Filter colour multi Pot icon Tick icon misting dusting Pot Unkillable Chef Water Easy care Super fussy poodle Loads of light Shade Sun and shade Drama queen crown Created with Sketch. Video play Info btn Minus btn Patch logo Christmas trees Rubbish bin Alert Close button Empty cart Path Haircut Wind

168澳洲幸运5开奖结果官网直播手机版 | 澳洲5正规官方网站 | 澳洲幸运5开奖号码结果查询开奖记录历史 Plants made easy

Patch helps you discover the best plants for your space, delivers them to your door and helps you look after them.

    Unbeatable quality We source directly from top-rated growers, so we can sell the finest quality plants at the very best prices.

    Delivery to your door We’ll bring your plants to your door, anywhere in GB. If you’re not 100% happy, tell us within 30 days and we’ll sort it.

    All the help you need We’ll send you a free plant-parenting course and our plant doctors are always on call.

Decorate your home with plants

Plants will turn your lounge into a living room. Style a side table with greenery, like a bushy Boston fern like Bertie or a leafy peace lily like Pippa. Fidel the fiddle-leaf fig will handsomely frame your sofa, while a trailing pothos like Lizzie, Rapunzel or David will bring your shelves to life.

Add pops of colour with a fractured pot, or keep things neutral and let your plants do the talking with neutral ceramic or clay pots.

Shop the look below.

Shop the look

We’ve made it easy for you to bring your home to life with plants and pots.

  • pippa in situ pippa in situ detail

    Pippa

    Peace Lily

    From £10.00

    Out of stock

    See options
  • group image group image detail

    Clay pot

    From £5.00

    Out of stock

    See options
  • Ficus Lyrata Ficus Lyrata detail

    Fidel

    Fiddle-leaf fig

    From £12.00

    Out of stock

    See options
  • detail

    Zach

    Asplenium osaka

    From £12.00

    Out of stock

    See options
  • Fracture group Fracture group detail

    Fractured pot

    From £16.00

    Out of stock

    See options
  • x x detail

    Rapunzel

    Devil's ivy

    From £15.00

    Out of stock

    See options
  • group image group image detail

    Ceramic glazed pot

    From £12.00

    Out of stock

    See options
  • in situ in situ detail

    Lizzie

    Marble Queen pothos

    £18.00

    Fits pots 16cm-18cm

    Out of stock

  • detail

    Bertie

    Boston Fern

    From £4.00

    Out of stock

    See options
  • detail

    Rope basket

    From £6.00

    Out of stock

    See options
  • pf pf detail

    David

    Epipremnum 'Global Green'

    £18.00

    Fits pots 16cm-18cm

    Out of stock

  • detail

    Rob

    Rubber Plant

    From £10.00

    Out of stock

    See options
Plants for your business

From creating an office jungle to sending an unusual gift, there’s plenty of ways to turn your workplace green.

Patch’s top 20

Discover and shop our most popular plants, pots and accessories.

  • Big Ken

    120-130cm

    £75.00

    Fits pots 22-27cm

    Out of stock

  • in situ

    Lizzie

    30-40cm

    £18.00

    Fits pots 16cm-18cm

    Out of stock

  • Lionel

    50-60cm

    £55.00

    Fits pots 27.5-30cm

    Out of stock

  • pf

    Rachel

    30-40cm

    £22.00

    Fits pots 15-17cm

    Out of stock

  • in situ propagation set

    Propagation set

    Pots included

    £102.00

    Out of stock

  • VRIESEA-INTENSO-ORANGEFLAME

    Kenan

    20-30cm

    £18.00

    Fits pots 12.5-15cm

    Out of stock

  • Fractured pot

    16cm - Blue

    £20.00

    Out of stock

  • Susie

    50-60cm

    £25.00

    Fits pots 18-22cm

    Out of stock